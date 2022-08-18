Charlotte Hornets Release 2022-23 Schedule w/ Early Stephen Curry Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets have just released their upcoming 2022-23 season schedule.

Some high points of the schedule include an early matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Oct. 29, LeBron and the Lakers on Jan. 2, and Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Dec. 3. The defending Eastern Conference Champs (Celtics) will also be coming to Charlotte for consecutive games on Jan. 14, and Jan. 16.

If you’re a hardcore fan, you can download and print out the full graphic schedule so you never forget about a game:

Because the real ones need the schedule at their fingertips 😜#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/p4uCEv0Z0E — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 17, 2022

You can buy tickets to any of the upcoming home games at the Spectrum Center here.

What do you think about the schedule?

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?

